Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 16,433 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,727 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 2.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $50,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,238. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.36 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

