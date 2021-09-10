Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $92.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $17.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,887.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,701.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,406.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

