Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

