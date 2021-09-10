Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.02.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

