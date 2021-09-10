Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.05

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

