Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $431,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,368,817.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,238 shares of company stock worth $56,680,575.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schrödinger by 130.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 224,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,401. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

