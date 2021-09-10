Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

