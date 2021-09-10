Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.07 on Monday. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

