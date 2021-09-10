Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 619,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $185,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.