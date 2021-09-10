Security National Trust Co. Sells 521 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,673. The company has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.