Security National Trust Co. Sells 610 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.1% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 485.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.23. 18,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average is $191.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

