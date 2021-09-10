Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,993 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 73.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

