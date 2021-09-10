Sei Investments Co. Buys 48,866 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of KB Home worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 121.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KB Home by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.77 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

