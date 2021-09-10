Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana stock opened at $328.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,413,434 shares of company stock worth $457,074,149. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

