Sei Investments Co. Has $7.89 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1,517.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,363,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 691,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

