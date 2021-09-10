Sei Investments Co. Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

