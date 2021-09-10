Sei Investments Co. Has $8 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $141.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 394.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

