Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

