Sei Investments Co. Sells 152,447 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 152,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Allegion worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 7.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 25.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.95.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

