SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 5,836 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $27.93 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

