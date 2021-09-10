SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 4.2%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 132,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 993,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SenesTech news, Director Jacob Steven Leach bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNES. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

