SG Capital Management LLC Invests $551,000 in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sterling Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $637.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.