SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.38. 122,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

