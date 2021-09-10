SG Capital Management LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.05. 10,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

