Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.33. Sharecare shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 3,615 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

