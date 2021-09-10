Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Cut to C$0.55 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of SHERF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

