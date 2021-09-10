Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $364,280,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $221,369,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $173,126,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $166,375,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 102.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

