Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 5.0% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,510.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,319.32. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

