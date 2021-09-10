Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

