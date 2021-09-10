SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.00

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 112.90 ($1.48), with a volume of 23521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £728.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.48.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

