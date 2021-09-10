Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $507.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.95 million and the lowest is $480.89 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $412.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $269.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

