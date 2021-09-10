Signature Chain Trading Up 28.7% This Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $2,646.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00170613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

