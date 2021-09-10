Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $76.83

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.83, but opened at $74.52. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $73.65, with a volume of 9,081 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

