Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 4.7%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 3,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 196,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

