Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $362,070.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,746.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

