Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 1.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock worth $9,646,399. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,786. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

