Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,431,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $5.32 on Friday, reaching $464.57. 6,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.06.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

