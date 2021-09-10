SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.41 Million

Brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post $168.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.81 million and the highest is $170.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $165.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $573.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

