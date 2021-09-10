SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.33. SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

