Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.59.

NYSE SMAR opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,726,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,925 shares of company stock worth $15,972,163 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

