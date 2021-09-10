Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.12)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $138-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.96 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.360 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.59.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. 14,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,726,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,163 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.