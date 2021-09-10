Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) CEO Ashley B. Smith Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) CEO Ashley B. Smith bought 1,100 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $19,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Smith-Midland stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.65. Smith-Midland Co. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMID. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.