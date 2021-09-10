Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Aflac were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after buying an additional 463,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

