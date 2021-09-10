Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,823 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Autodesk by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $287.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

