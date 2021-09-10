Smith Salley & Associates Has $513,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

