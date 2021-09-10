Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

