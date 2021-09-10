Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,910 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,918,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 1,413,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AGNC stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

