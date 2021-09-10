Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 1,905 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FCOM opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.