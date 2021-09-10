Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 91434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $167,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

