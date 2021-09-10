SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Micah Heavener Sells 6,250 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Micah Heavener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00.

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

